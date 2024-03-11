Taiping Zoo welcomes latest additions of baby hippo, 16 baby Sulcata tortoises

ALWAYS wanted to visit internet sensation Moo Deng in Thailand but unable to? Now, Malaysians can visit Zoo Taiping and Night Safari (ZTNS) to check out its newest adorable addition, a baby hippopotamus.

The zoo recently announced its latest member, confirming that the male hippo was born on June 5 this year to parents Lek, 32 and April, 22.

“His mother, Lek, is from the Bangkok Zoo while his father April was born in ZTNS.

“Previously, Lek gave birth to another hippo in 2016 named Atan. With this recent birth, ZTNS currently has four hippopotamuses,” the zoo said in a statement on Facebook.

ALSO READ: Zoo Negara offers free tickets for children to the first 100 parents this Deepavali

For those unfamiliar with Moo Deng, she is a baby hippo residing in a zoo in Thailand, where she shot to internet stardom after her caretaker posted her antics on the zoo’s social media page.

With her newfound fame, thousands near and far flock to the Khao Kheow Open Zoo to see Moo Deng.

The zoo also announced the birth of 16 baby Sulcata tortoises, dubbing it a success following efforts to breed the species for the first time.

ZTNS also assured the tortoises are currently quarantined and under tight supervision to ensure their health and development goes well before unveiling the creatures to visitors.

Netizens, delighted by the announcement, even suggested a few names for the five-month old hippo and expressed their excitement finally able to see the Malaysian version of Moo Deng.

ALSO READ: Time for zoos to prioritise conservation