A teacher in Thailand was recently fired following his punishment enacted on many students for violating the school’s haircut rule.

Typically in many schools, male students are required to wear their hair short and neat but every now and then, there will be a few of them who oppose the requirement, which can result in disciplinary action.

This school in Thailand was no exception in enforcing these rules but a teacher took it too far by shaving a part of their hair, sparking online backlash.

According to South China Morning Post, citing local reports, the teacher claimed the students’ hair lengths exceeded the school’s policy, hence shaving a portion on the top of their heads, leaving bald spots.

66 students reportedly received the punishment.

Not only that, the teacher allegedly brandished a firearm in a bid to intimidate the students.

The school confirmed the teacher’s termination, labelling his actions as “inappropriate and excessive”, as quoted.

The students have since been advised to take legal action against the teacher but there have been no reports of any follow-up actions.

In light of the teacher’s actions, a local barber sympathised with the students and offered free haircuts to help improve the state of their hair.

“Seeing this is quite disheartening. I can’t even fix the haircut to a proper student style,” he said on his Facebook page Choppy Champ.

He reminded teachers to remember the students’ feelings before using their authority to punish them.