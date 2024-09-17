ASIDE from parents and relatives, teachers are an important figure in a child’s life given that their actions can impact them whether in a negative or positive manner.

A teacher’s concern for her student garnered widespread online attention after her kind gesture of getting the young boy new shoes.

The teacher, Aina, shared on TikTok the interaction between her and the student when she gifted him a brand new pair of school shoes.

The viral video showed the young boy’s black school shoes worn out, looking frayed with the soles tearing apart.

“Actually, the student is not being tested but rather I am tested to see if I just stand by and observe or do something about it,” she captioned her post.

Aina also came prepared with two sizes and he was happy with his new shoes that fit him well.

She then sternly reminded the student take care of his shoes.

The thoughtful act touched many online, praising her for helping out the student in need while others have recounted similar experiences while teaching.

“He will remember this moment for the rest of his life,” a user said.

“I once bought new shoes for my student. While I was teaching him, I asked about why their shoes were torn up and they told me that their father could not afford to buy new shoes,” a netizen added.