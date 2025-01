Teo Nie Ching ran 1,906 km in 2024, leaves netizens impressed

DEPUTY Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching has shared an inspiring milestone—running a total of 1,906.12km in 2024.

Marking the new year with a 10-km run, Teo completed it in 57 minutes and 37 seconds, highlighting her dedication to fitness and self-discipline.

In a Facebook post, Teo reflected how consistency and small steps can lead to impressive achievements.

“It might sound a bit exaggerated, but it’s actually just an accumulation of 5km each day.

“When feeling anxious, I remind myself not to waste energy on things I can’t control. When doubting myself, I focus on what I can work on,” she wrote.

Teo quoted Romain Rolland, stating, “There is only one true heroism in the world: to see the world as it is, and to love it.”

She ended her post with a lighthearted note, saying, “Well, I don’t really know what lies ahead. But after a fun and sweaty run, at least I can enjoy my first bak kwa and pineapple tart of 2025 without feeling too guilty.”

She also provided a monthly breakdown of the kilometers she ran throughout 2024 in the comment section.

“Total running distance in 2024

Jan:158.08km

Feb:150.02km

March:169.21km

April:153.60km

May:156.26km

June:163.79km

July:165.17km

Aug:157km

Sept:153.26km

Oct:162.15km

Nov:154.50km

Dec:163.08km”

Netizens were clearly impressed with her feat.

One netizen called CH Low commented: “Well done YB...and a Happy New Year.”

“Well done YB Teo. You are a strong lady,” Hau Kong Lu wrote.