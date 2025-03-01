Teo Nie Ching ran 1,906 km in 2024, leaves netizens impressed

DEPUTY Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching has shared an inspiring milestone—running a total of 1,906.12km in 2024.

Marking the new year with a 10-km run, Teo completed it in 57 minutes and 37 seconds, highlighting her dedication to fitness and self-discipline.

In a Facebook post, Teo reflected how consistency and small steps can lead to impressive achievements.

“It might sound a bit exaggerated, but it’s actually just an accumulation of 5km each day.

“When feeling anxious, I remind myself not to waste energy on things I can’t control. When doubting myself, I focus on what I can work on,” she wrote.

Teo quoted Romain Rolland, stating, “There is only one true heroism in the world: to see the world as it is, and to love it.”

She ended her post with a lighthearted note, saying, “Well, I don’t really know what lies ahead. But after a fun and sweaty run, at least I can enjoy my first bak kwa and pineapple tart of 2025 without feeling too guilty.”

She also provided a monthly breakdown of the kilometers she ran throughout 2024 in the comment section.

“Total running distance in 2024

Jan：158.08km

Feb：150.02km

March：169.21km

April：153.60km

May：156.26km

June：163.79km

July：165.17km

Aug：157km

Sept：153.26km

Oct：162.15km

Nov：154.50km

Dec：163.08km”

Netizens were clearly impressed with her feat.

One netizen called CH Low commented: “Well done YB...and a Happy New Year.”

“Well done YB Teo. You are a strong lady,” Hau Kong Lu wrote.