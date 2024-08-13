AFTER his disqualification in the 1st Heat of the Men’s Keirin competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Malaysian cyclist Azizulhasni Awang, also known as the ‘Pocket Rocketman,’ announced his retirement from the sport.

Tributes poured in from various quarters, including a heartfelt message from Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri bin Mokhtar.

Ahmad expressed deep gratitude for Azizulhasni’s sacrifices and determination in representing Malaysia, adding that there might be a silver lining in the recent turn of events. “Thank you Jijoe, coaches and all who supported. We are always with you,“ he wrote on his official X account, accompanied by four photos.

However, the tribute from the politician sparked backlash from netizens who pointed out that the post contained more photos of the Menteri Besar himself than of the celebrated athlete.

The first showed Azizulhasni being consoled by his coach, John Beasley, following his disqualification.

The remaining three photos, featured Ahmad and other individuals who travelled to Paris to support the cyclist.

The disproportionate focus on the MB did not sit well with many Malaysians.

Several X users questioned why Ahmad included only one photo of Azizulhasni while featuring three photos of himself.

One user called omelatteee wrote: “What does the picture have to do with the tribute to Jijoe? Who is Jijoe in the picture now?”

“Who is this tribute for,” another user called seoisyours commented.

In a viral quote repost, X user mypolitiko remarked, “Tribute for Jijoe. But there’s only 1 photo of Jijoe. The rest are his own photos.”