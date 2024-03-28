When dining in fast food restaurants, it is considered polite to place your trash in the bin before placing the tray on the stack.

But would you consider stacking up your plates and utensils after dining at a seafood restaurant? Or would you leave it to the staff?

A restaurant in Terengganu recently took to their Facebook page to highlight a family who had kindly stacked up their plates and utensils after having their buka puasa.

According to Nohana Ikan Bakar Kerteh, the family of four not only stacked and organised their plates and cups, but even placed the unused spoons and plates separately.

The family even placed the leftover food neatly in a container.

“We don’t expect or ask our customers to do this. We have our staff to help clean up. But we felt touched and happy that many customers are now doing this.

“It really helps our team at this time. With our restaurant getting full bookings everyday and during the fasting month, its quite challenging to our team,” shared the grateful restaurant.

They added that some of their staff even delayed their own iftar to ensure all the customers get their food and eat on time.

“The act of consideration, though not obligatory, deeply touched the staff at Nohana Ikan Bakar Kerteh.”

The Facebook post has since garnered over 19K likes and 835 shares. Facebook users also flooded the post with comments, commending the family’s dining etiquette.

“We always do this when eat dine at restaurants. I also teach my kids to clean up after they eat. After all, I don’t like seeing a messy table and moreover, we help ease the staff’s work,” shared a Facebook user.

