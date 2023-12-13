PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION is already implied in the name and on top of that, rules and regulations have been implemented to ensure the facilities are maintained nicely for everyone else.

Recently, a man, allegedly a “repeated offender” for being inconsiderate in public spaces, has been called out for his selfish actions on social media.

Back in October, the same man was reported to have also displayed his ill-mannered behaviour in the LRT nonchalantly eating with his shoes off.

Several X users have posted about the older man, blasting him for constantly taking up a lot of personal space in the LRT.

@annoyedmsian on X was one of the first users who put the man on blast for placing his bag on an empty seat in a crowded train, displaying his selfish attitude.

Justifying his post calling out the man, the user claimed that the man “made a face and refused” to move his bag when someone in the train asked him to remove his bag from the seat.

The older man was also called out for food-related offences in the LRT by two other X users on Dec 9 (Saturday), also taking up seats by “dining in” the train amongst other passengers.

@propheses on X shared a photo of the older man allegedly “peeling garlic and snacking on raw asparagus”, probably making other passengers’ experience in the LRT worse due to the pungent smells emitting from said food.

@ASAZ2902 also shared an image of the older man having an elaborate meal in the train with containers and paper cups strewn around on the seats.

Besides being inconsiderate in trains, the older man was allegedly spotted leaving behind litter in a shopping mall.

A video by @sabrinaaaasays shows the older man casually alighting his seat, leaving behind a pile of rubbish on the floor and some on the table.

With this man’s “new-found fame” for his careless behaviour in public spaces, netizens commented to have spotted him in several other places behaving the same way.