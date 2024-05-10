EVERYONE knows that chances of hitting the lottery jackpot are slim to none most of the time.

However, a Thai man recently attributed his lucky strike to be nothing short of a divine miracle.

On his birthday, the young man took it upon himself to visit a temple located in Chonburi to have his hand blessed by the rice goddess on September 30.

The Khao Mai Daeng Temple is regarded as a sacred religious site, known for its association with monks gifted with “supernatural powers”, as quoted from a report by Khaosod.

During that period of time, Worawong bought five lottery tickets for the October 1 draw, entering the figures 718665.

To further improve his fortune, Worawong also “rented”, as quoted, a medallion from the temple bearing an image of the temple’s first abbot.

The next day, Worawong discovered that he won the lottery’s first prize with all the five tickets he purchased.

The first prize amounted to a total of 30 million baht (RM3.8 million), making him an millionaire overnight.

Worawong attributed his win to the blessing received from the temple and the medallion.

With his winnings, he plans to donate 499,999 (RM63,783) baht to the temple for the construction of a pavilion dedicated to the temple’s first abbot.

