FOR many of us, work is simply a means to bring home a paycheck and cover our bills.

But for one Malaysian woman, her workplace did much more—it gave her hope and restored her faith in humanity.

Sheena Saiful took to Threads to share a deeply personal story about how her company supported her during one of the toughest times in her life.

In 2018, her father was diagnosed with a life-threatening tumor, the size of a tennis ball, dangerously close to his brain.

Complicating matters further, her father had a pre-existing heart condition.

“The doctors told us he needed two surgeries, and fast,” Sheena recalled.

The first procedure—a heart surgery—was successful.

However, the second, far more urgent tumor removal surgery came with a hefty price tag: RM50,000.

The family didn’t have the funds, and waiting two years for treatment at a government hospital wasn’t an option.

Sheena’s father, ever selfless, refused to ask for help.

Her company had an “emergency relief fund” but her father insisted that others might need it more than they did.

Determined not to give up, Sheena sent an email to her company explaining their situation.

Much to her surprise, the company responded swiftly, requesting documentation such as medical bills and diagnoses.

On April 11, she received life-changing news: the company approved the full amount for the surgery.

“Fully covered. I couldn’t believe it. For the first time in months, I had hope. The surgery was scheduled for May 2. My dad was ready to fight,” she wrote.

Tragically, her father didn’t survive the surgery.

“His heart gave out during the procedure. I lost him that day,” Sheena shared.

Despite her immense loss, Sheena found solace in the kindness her company had shown.

“They didn’t just give us money. They gave us hope.”

In a heartfelt tribute to her late father, she wrote, “To my dad: I miss you every day. I hope I’m making you proud. And to the company that helped us: Thank you. You made me believe in kindness again.”

Sheena also revealed that the company, unfortunately, closed down in 2019.

Her story has since touched the hearts of many online, sparking an outpouring of condolences and admiration for her former employer.

“May your late father be placed among the righteous. I am truly in awe of your company for having such well-managed welfare funding to support employees in need. Kudos to them!” commented @linafoodiee.

Another user, @illusonina, added, “I’m sorry to hear that your dad didn’t make it. But bless you for not giving up on him until the very end. God knows how much that meant to him.”