A Malaysian entrepreneur is earning widespread admiration after spending over RM3 million on new cars for his employees.

The businessman, who owns Warakuya Japanese Restaurant and the Superstar Family KTV chain, has gone above and beyond to reward four of his loyal employees by gifting each of them a luxurious BMW, totaling nearly RM1.8 million.

But that’s not all. The company also rewarded its newly promoted employees with cars such as Audi, Toyota, Honda and Proton, ensuring foreign workers enjoy the same benefits.

The boss who was not identified told China Press, that his company gives away cars to deserving employees every year.

This year alone, 31 employees received new cars, with a total expenditure of RM3.13 million.

The company plans to carry out handovers in stages, with the first ceremony for four BMW 6 Series cars held today.

He mentioned these long-time employees have contributed greatly to the company’s success.

He further said for its foreign staff without a driver’s licence, the company will pay for their driving lessons until they obtain a legal licence.

“This includes employees from Nepal or Myanmar; the company will pay for their driving tests,” he was quoted as saying.

In addition to the car delivery and champagne celebration, the boss had also organised a special birthday celebration for his employees.

