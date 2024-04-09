Thieves call police for help as mob surround them

IN a bizarre turn of events, two burglars found themselves calling the police for assistance after being trapped by an angry mob outside a house they had attempted to rob.

The incident occurred in Bikaner, India, when the men, later identified as Indraraj and Sajjan Kumar, broke into a residence while the owner, Madan Pareek, was visiting his brother, Makkal Osai reported.

Upon returning home, Pareek discovered the break-in and promptly secured the door from the outside.

He then alerted his neighbours, who quickly gathered around the house.

The burglars, realising their predicament as they attempted to escape through broken windows, had no choice but to call the police for help.

The authorities arrived on the scene and managed to prevent the mob from attacking the intruders.

The two men surrendered peacefully and were taken into custody by the police.