IF you have visited malls in Klang Valley, you would have realised a designated Tesla Supercharger station in the parking bay.

So, if you’re not familiar, a Tesla Supercharger is a kind of electric car charger, specifically designed for what’s known as “rapid charging” and of course, is dedicated to Tesla cars.

If that’s not obvious enough.

Unfortunately, some Malaysians just do not seem to understand the concept as non-EV cars were spotted parking at the Tesla charging station in Kuantan.

In a viral video shared two days ago by TikTok user a.abxd, the charging station could be seen just lined up with cars other than Tesla, which no doubt will cause an inconvenience to an actual Tesla car hoping to find a place to charge.

The charging station, which was made available to the public in June 2024, is the first supercharger station in the East Coast region.

“There seems to be a lot of Tesla users in Kuantan,” remarked the user sarcastically.

Disappointed, Malaysian users slammed the selfish owners for parking their cars there.

“B40 mentality,” remarked many netizens in the comments.

“How will car owners charge their cars then? Is it on purpose to park there and pretend you did not see the Tesla signboard?” commented netizen Ceo Zul.

In fact, one or two netizens admitted that they would sometimes park their non-EV cars at the Tesla charging station, under the excuse that it was a convenient place to park.

“I’m one of those who park there because I’m too lazy to park far just to go to Family Mart,” shared TikTok user ByAini.

Meanwhile a few other netizens asked what the authorities possibly do to prevent such recurrences.

“In the UK, non-EV cars will be summoned if they park at the Tesla charging lot. Malaysia hasn’t come up with such laws,” shared user AstraVirtualOtaku.