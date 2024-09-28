A Bali-based comedian, Christian Giacobbe, recently called out an Indonesian man in a viral video after he was seen cooking and eating a bat.

With memories of the Covid-19 pandemic still fresh, the video sparked concerns about the potential dangers of consuming exotic animals, reigniting discussions on food safety.

The clip, shared on Giacobbe’s TikTok, quickly gained traction for blending humor with a serious undertone.

“What in the Wuhan is this recipe?” Giacobbe joked, referencing the infamous origins of the last global outbreak.

He continued, “Bro, chill. We just got out of Covid. Do you want to start another pandemic? Can you just be normal and eat chicken like everyone else?”

The now-deleted video by the man showed him frying the bat with turmeric and serving it with instant noodles.

Netizens were clearly amused in the comments.

“The value of Batman has fallen,” one netizen called Ucuy commented.

Seehaaa wrote: “Indonesia, chicken is expensive, they say.”