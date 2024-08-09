FOR many parents, ensuring your child is well-behaved and most importantly, quiet, during flights can be an uphill battle especially when surrounding passengers are visibly annoyed.

However, two flight passengers in China decided to take matters into their own hands and discipline a stranger’s child due to persistent crying.

Both passengers did not know each other, South China Morning Post reported.

The one-year-old was travelling with her grandparents was crying endlessly in the beginning part of the flight, prompting passengers to stuff tissues into their ears or move to the plane’s rear.

One of the passengers, a woman, tried to calm the girl down by showing her some videos but the attempt failed and later took the child to the toilet with another female passenger, locking the door.

The video posted on Chinese social media platforms showed the women “threatening” the toddler that they will not allow her to return to her grandmother if she kept on crying.

The scared child banged the door, crying out for her grandparents then saying “Okay” repeatedly to the womens’ instructions.

She then returned to her seat and was said not to have cried again for the remaining two hours of the flight.

One of the women asserted that she preferred to take action rather than standby unlike other passengers, assuming that her method would ease other passengers’ troubles on that flight.

Later, the airline company confirmed that the grandparents allowed the two women to discipline the toddler, also acknowledging their lack of “childcare experience”, as quoted.

The child’s mother reportedly “understood”, as quoted, the female passengers’ actions, according to a statement from the airline company.