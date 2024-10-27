A foreigner in Thailand was recently taught a “wet lesson” after smoking near a ‘bualoy’ (Thai rice flour dumpling) stall.

A TikTok video by @ketar_nk showed the foreign man being doused in water by two women, who were running the food stall.

In the viral video, the stall already displayed a “No Smoking” sign.

Several individuals were seen gathering at the scene and the foreign man spoke to one of the onlookers, saying: “She did it first.”

He then walked away moments later.

The stall owners then came forward, explaining their side of the story on TikTok.

Quoting from the Thai news portal Matichon, it was said that a group of tourists approached the stall to ask for directions to the restroom, which the workers provided without any hitch.

Trouble started brewing for the stall when one of the tourists who stayed behind started smoking near the cooking area, which triggered safety concerns and told him to stop smoking.

The tourist expressed his dissatisfaction, claiming that it was his “personal right”, as quoted, to smoke wherever he wanted to.

One of the workers then responded, saying that his behaviour was not “acceptable”, as quoted.

Upon hearing that, the tourist became more upset and allegedly verbally insulted the staff as well as “knocking over trays” and threw the lit cigarette at one of the women.

Following the barrage of alleged mistreatment by the foreign man, the two women decided to douse him with water.

It was reported that the tourist’s friends, upon their return from the restroom, reprimanded him for his actions and took him away from the scene after finding out what happened.