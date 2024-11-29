KUALA Lumpur is undeniably a stunning tourist destination with the iconic Petronas Twin Towers being the main highlight. So its no surprise that tourists are constantly flocking it to admire its beauty.

However its important to follow the rules in order not to disturb the locals or even causing harm to themselves in the process.

A frustrated Reddit user took to the platform to share his encounter with a group of tourist who appear to be crowding the left lane of a road, disrupting motorists in the process.

In the 21-second video, a group of tourist could be seen blocking the left lane of the road. In the midst of the crowd, a photographer could be seen taking a photo of two of the tourists.

“Move aside!” the Reddit user could be heard yelling towards the tourists.

According to @Conscious_Law_8647, the traffic light at the road near KLCC had turned green, however the group of tourists didn’t budge and he was forced to shout at them.

The post very quickly was flooded with comments from other Reddit users who shared their own frustrating experiences dealing with the photographers and tourists in the area.

“God, having to commute through there every night pisses me off, especially since I head into Jalan Ampang towards Avenue K.

“The photographers are the worse cause they love stepping off the curb to take stupid pictures while cars are trying to drive past. Literally had one almost step backwards into my path when the light was green and traffic was not heavy,” shared @MotherNeedleworker30.

“I would definitely not hesitate to honk at them since I often use that road whenever I’m on my way back from KLCC. If you want to take pictures, at least be mindful of your surroundings,” commented @RallySubzero.

