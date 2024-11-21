Boy killed as car hit by trailer on PLUS highway near Muar

MUAR: A three-year-old boy died after the car he was travelling in was hit by a trailer at KM148.1 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) southbound, near Bukit Gambir, yesterday.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said investigations showed that the trailer driver had experienced microsleep when the accident happened at about 2.40 pm.

Seven family members travelling with the boy were injured in the crash and sent to Hospital Pakar Sultanah Fatimah (HPSF).

“The trailer went out of control and hit the highway divider, before ramming into the car travelling in the same direction.

“The boy died of serious injuries on the spot,” he said in a statement today.

Raiz Mukhliz said the trailer driver, who was slightly injured, had been arrested and would be remanded.