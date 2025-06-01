THERE is nothing more annoying than an illegally parked vehicle, inconveniencing others.

And, there have been times the public gave such drivers a taste of their own medicine - in this case, rather creatively.

A viral video by Roads.SG showed a trolley placed on top of an illegally parked vehicle at a shopping mall in Johor Bahru recently.

The Singapore-registered sports utility vehicle or SUV was parked in front of a row of trolleys. The video recorded the car parked in an area that could be the trolley return section of the shopping mall.

Netizens applauded the move as one way to deter the driver from parking illegally next time.

“As a Singaporean, I support it! The driver needs to be taught to park properly and abide by other countries’ traffic rules,” a user said.

“The driver is lucky their car was blocked by the trolleys when it could be worse if their tyres were punctured. Deserved,” a netizen remarked.

“I am sure the driver will not do it again in the near future,” another user said.