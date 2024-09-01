MALAYSIA is globally recognized for its cultural variety, historical richness, and distinctive landscapes, making it a tourist place for almost 26 million international tourist arrivals in 2023, the highest in Southeast Asia.

Apparently, there is another thing Malaysia is known about— having the highest number of public holidays in the world.

Mark O’Dea, a Malaysian-based British television presenter and social media influencer, shared on his Instagram account that Malaysia has a significantly high amount of public holidays in 2024.

In the 40 second video, he shared that he had received a unique 2024 planner which contains all public holidays from all the countries around the globe.

He proceeded to display the planner documenting public holidays in various countries and regions, such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and the United States.

The highlight of the segment unfolded as O’Dea gradually scrolled down to unveil Malaysia’s extensive list of public holidays, drawing comical comparisons to the shorter lists of other countries he had previously showcased.

In the comments section, numerous Malaysians found amusement in the abundance of public holidays in our country, especially when juxtaposed with those of other nations featured in the planner.