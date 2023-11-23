Unable to get into Bukit Jalil stadium, Coldplay fans create their own ‘concert’ outside.

Despite the rain, over 75,000 fans gathered last night for Coldplay’s one night performance at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil yesterday, Nov 22.

The most anticipated concert in Malaysia was the band’s first ever show in Malaysia since their 1997 debut.

The fortunate ones to have bought the concert tickets had a blast singing along the band’s iconic songs, such as Fix You and Yellow.

As there are winners, there are bound to be ones that could not get a hold of the tickets.

But that did not prevent them from gathering outside of the venue and singing along the band.

Several online videos had captured several small crowds joyfully standing underneath the rain outside the venue, singing and dancing throughout the concert, without watching the actual concert.

TikTok user @khorphorxiang, who couldn’t secure tickets, shared heartwarming moments of the sudden outdoor celebration.

The light-hearted scenes prompted playful online reactions, with some humorously dubbing it “Category 8,“ in jest of the concert sections in the stadium.