FOR many of us, receiving our diplomas is an exciting occasion. Nevertheless, after years of study and preparation, we frequently fail to recognize our parents’ feelings on the day we triumph.

Following her brother’s graduation from the Malaysian Police Training Centre (PULAPOL) in Langkawi, Kedah, a heartfelt moment was captured on camera by Malaysian user @aweksibongsu.

The video was uploaded by Eve, who captured her brother approaching her mother, who was seated, before extending an official salute. The mother and son gave each other big smiles and hugged before crying.

Tears wiped, the mother admitted that her son had made a lot of progress.

There wasn’t a dry eye in sight in the comment section. Many individuals commented about how heartwarming they found the moment to be.

“Am I the only one crying, or is there something wrong with my eyes?” asked a user on the X platform.

“Your mother must be so proud of you, congrats on your win!” exclaimed a number of other users.