THE topic of money can make or break a relationship since it is a sensitive issue for many couples.

A young woman recently shared that she was reprimanded by her boyfriend for spending around RM12 on mixed rice.

According to an anonymous entry on Dcard, he accused her of not thinking about saving up for their marriage.

What makes it even worse for her is that she purchased the food using her own money.

She explained that his mood soured upon finding out about the price and even asked why she did not “pick something cheaper”.

ALSO READ: College student laments about spending majority of his allowance on his girlfriend

The boyfriend went on to say that she did not know how to “pick” cheaper food options.

“I mean... am I really being scolded for buying my own food? Given the high cost of living, isn’t that a reasonable price? How much are we supposed to save?

“It felt like he was acting like I ordered a luxury buffet,” she said.

Adding salt to the wound, he also accused her of not knowing how to be a “good girlfriend”.

“To think an argument could escalate over something so trivial, it’s just heartbreaking,” she concluded in her post.

ALSO READ: Girlfriend juggling multiple jobs faces dilemma as unemployed boyfriend remains passive

Netizens expressed their sympathies and advised her to think carefully about proceeding with the relationship given his unwarranted reaction over how she spent her own money.

“Are you sure if you get married and spend more money, he would not have even more to say? Just from one plate of mixed rice, you can see a man’s true colours - what are you waiting for?” a netizen said.

“Already being this calculative before marriage, I cannot imagine what the future will be like,” another commenter chimed in.