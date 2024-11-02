IT is typical to hear stories of fans who are willing to do anything to meet their idols even if it means – on occasion – breaking the law.

Recently, a woman was arrested at Changi Airport for misusing her boarding pass to see her favourite Korean boy band Enhypen.

The 25-year old had allegedly purchased a flight ticket just to enter the transit area in order to see the Kpop group Enhypen who previously performed in Singapore back in January, according to a report by The Straits Times.

The woman was arrested for not leaving Singapore – violating the Infrasructure Protection Act 2017, which prohibits those from misusing their boarding passes to enter protected places in an airport.

Investigations are still ongoing following the arrest.