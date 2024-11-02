  1. Entertainment & Lifestyle
Woman arrested in Changi Airport for misusing boarding pass to see Kpop band

IT is typical to hear stories of fans who are willing to do anything to meet their idols even if it means – on occasion – breaking the law.

Recently, a woman was arrested at Changi Airport for misusing her boarding pass to see her favourite Korean boy band Enhypen.

The 25-year old had allegedly purchased a flight ticket just to enter the transit area in order to see the Kpop group Enhypen who previously performed in Singapore back in January, according to a report by The Straits Times.

The woman was arrested for not leaving Singapore – violating the Infrasructure Protection Act 2017, which prohibits those from misusing their boarding passes to enter protected places in an airport.

Investigations are still ongoing following the arrest.

