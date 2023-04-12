PEOPLE lie about their age all the time. After all, shaving off a year or two doesn’t hurt but when it comes to relationships, one ought to be honest with their partner. One woman in China even went the extra mile to hide her real age from her boyfriend to the point of creating a fake passport.

According to the South China Morning Post, the immigration officer at the Beijing airport noticed that something was off with the woman’s passport information. While inspecting her information, they also realised that the woman was quickly becoming agitated.

The woman who was with her boyfriend on their way to Japan attempted to seize the passport while urging her boyfriend to proceed forward through the checkpoint.

Further investigation revealed that she held two Chinese passports with different birth dates and the Beijing General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection found that one passport was fraudulent, with altered personal details.

The woman then confessed that she had kept her real age a secret from her boyfriend because he was 17 years younger than her.

Fearing that her boyfriend would discover her real age, she spent 6,500 yuan (RM4,257) on a fake passport with the false birth year of 1996 for their trip to Japan. She was actually born in 1982.

She was eventually fined 3,000 yuan and her counterfeit passport was confiscated.