MALAYSIANS have a tendency towards being litterbugs with poor civic-consciousness.

This was the verdict of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) gave after collecting 3.06 tonnes of “scattered rubbish” in a single day from just three areas in the capital city during the 2024 New Year celebrations.

And once again, our litterbug behaviour emerged again at Pokok Durian Tunggal located in Sekinchan, Selangor.

For those unfamiliar with this place, it is actually a famous tourist site for visitors to take photos at a single swing under a durian tree with paddyfields as the backdrop.

Frustrated TikTok user Fiza.husin took to her account to share how a group of irresponsible people had visited the spot and left it littered with trash.

She shared that she understands that it is a beautiful place and that many people would travel to take photos under the tree.

“They came to take photographs, with the intention to celebrate a birthday. And then when the birthday party was over, they just littered the place with their trash.

“Do you think there are people who will come to clean up the trash? It’s a real eyesore.

“It’s true what people say, planet Earth is destroyed at the hands of humans,” ranted Fiza, before advising that if one travels, one should bring along their manners as well.

“Yesterday, they wanted beautiful pictures, but then they didn’t take responsibility for all the trash they left behind. If this continues, the villagers might put up fences around the area, and no one will be able to enter. To take pictures, you will have to pay first.

“There were so many of their friends there, yet not a single one had ‘brains’. They all brought ‘trash’. It’s useless to be a human if you can’t even think of disposing of your trash in the proper place,” captioned Fiza in her post.

TikTok users quickly flooded the comment section, expressing their disappointment with the party who had littered the place.

Some also shared that they frequently witnessed the spot littered with trash.

“This is my village. Every time I pass by that tree, there is always trash. Sometimes the owner of the field cleans it up,” shared a TikTok user.