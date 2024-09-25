NO one appreciates a person who double-parks.
But imagine having to deal with a person who not only double-parked her car, did not leave her, phone number, and the final cherry on the top, did not apologise or show a single bit of remorse for her inconsiderate action.
That is what frustrated Malaysian driver Ahmad Iqbal had to deal with.
In a 39-second dash camera footage which has since gone viral, the man could be seen approaching a blue Proton Saga that had double-parked behind his vehicle.
He looked at the windshield of the car, presumably to see if the owner of the Proton Saga had left their hand phone number.
According to the man, he had been honking for 30 whole minutes and no one had appeared to remove the car.
Much to his horror, the person who had double-parked their car was actually in the shop which was located in front of the incident.
“After honking for half an hour, no one appeared. I thought the (car’s) owner was nowhere nearby. It turns out that she was in the shop right in front (of the incident),” said the man in his post.
Carrying a takeaway, the woman could be seen getting into the Proton Saga before promptly driving away.
The bewildered man went on to share that despite inconveniencing him, the woman did not show a single shred of remorse nor had the decency to apologise.
“Is she deaf or something? I had been honking for a long time, don’t tell me she didn’t hear it.
“When she came out, she had a sour look on her face, and she didn’t even apologise, what a disaster of a woman. I had to wait around for half an hour, if not, I would have already reached home,” he said, clearly annoyed.
The footage has since attracted an onslaught of comments from netizens who were horrified by the woman’s behaviour.
Some netizens even wondered if the woman had hearing issues, as she did not respond to the man’s repeated car honks.