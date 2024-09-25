NO one appreciates a person who double-parks.

But imagine having to deal with a person who not only double-parked her car, did not leave her, phone number, and the final cherry on the top, did not apologise or show a single bit of remorse for her inconsiderate action.

That is what frustrated Malaysian driver Ahmad Iqbal had to deal with.

In a 39-second dash camera footage which has since gone viral, the man could be seen approaching a blue Proton Saga that had double-parked behind his vehicle.

He looked at the windshield of the car, presumably to see if the owner of the Proton Saga had left their hand phone number.

According to the man, he had been honking for 30 whole minutes and no one had appeared to remove the car.

Much to his horror, the person who had double-parked their car was actually in the shop which was located in front of the incident.