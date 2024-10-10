Woman expresses gratitude to Johor Immigration officers for returning lost RM1.5k

A woman recently expressed gratitude to the Johor Immigration office for returning her lost money.

In a Facebook post shared on 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站 by the woman’s daughter-in-law, stated that she lost RM1,500 while heading to Singapore.

“In times like this, it’s heartwarming to know that there are still people out there who go above and beyond to help others.

“A huge thank you to the Johor Immigration team for restoring my faith in the kindness of humanity!,” the post said.

According to an article by mothership, the woman, identified as Eng, was riding a train to head back to Singapore on October 7.

ALSO READ: Woman compares treatment at M’sian and S’porean immigration checkpoints while en route to hospital

Upon realising the money was gone, Eng reported the issue to an Immigration officer at the Singapore checkpoint.

The officer even allowed her back on the train she was on heading to the checkpoint in search for the missing RM1,500 and advised her to file a police report.

Since Eng was reportedly “in a rush”, as quoted, she did not file a police report and gave up finding the money.

But not all hope was lost when the Singaporean immigration officer assisted her further by contacting the Johor Immigration department and relayed the issue to them.

The money was finally found in Johor by the officers and was subsequently returned to her.

ALSO READ: “I think the auntie was unwell” - Honest food delivery rider returns RM500 tip to customer