A woman recently shared her struggles dealing with her husband spending a pretty penny on himself - not prioritising his household and children’s needs.

In an anonymous submission on Facebook page Kelab Wanita Ibu Isteri Malaysia, she said her husband did not allow her to have a job, claiming that it would be an embarrassment for his public image.

Before she got married, the woman previously worked as a religious teacher and ran an online business.

Despite the businessman’s insistence in barring his wife from having a career, she claimed he has never funded her lifestyle whether for her needs, let alone spend money on food for her.

To make things worse for the mother of two, she notices how he spends money on himself willingly, splurging on fast food like KFC and Dominos, while she eats whatever is at home, mainly rice with some home grown raw greens.

Her predicament only became worse after giving birth to her twin daughters, now five months old, where he was said to delay buying their milk and diapers by two weeks.

“His excuse is that he does not have any money. I don’t want to watch them cry out of hunger. In the end, I buy these things myself.

“The other day, I asked him to buy some diapers, but as usual, he said he did not have enough to spare. The next day, I saw that he bought an iPhone. He still did not get the diapers,” she said.

She also claimed that he used to borrow money from her earlier in their marriage to pay off his Toyota Vios car loan.

The anonymous woman also relayed her worries to her mother-in-law but to no avail - she was simply told to be patient and “accept her husband’s flaws”, with the mother-in-law claiming that the husband was a bit pampered since young, not used to struggling in life.

Her husband’s treatment toward her also became cold, not spending as much time at home and constantly scolding her.

“Every day, he goes out with his friends he is seen with a happy expression but as soon as he is home, his face tightens. He has never held his daughters and acts like he is not their father,” the woman alleged.

Her attempts to voice out her concerns to the religious department in her area hit a dead end. She went three times and was told to attend these meetings with her husband.

She was also advised against divorcing her husband, even though she only went there to confide in a religious authority.

In the entry, she added that the secondhand Myvi she purchased with her hard earned money before her marriage was sold to pay off her husband’s car.

Not only she does not have a car, her savings have depleted, leaving her dependent on her financially negligent husband who delays getting the household and children’s’ essentials.

“I constantly hear my daughters cry out of hunger. I can only give them a little bit of milk and dilute it to stretch the amount as much as I can,” she said, adding that she has sought the assistance of her sibling to help her buy and send the items.

Netizens advised her to leave her husband as he is risking not only her’s but the children’s’ welfare and suggested her to go back and ask the rest of her family for help.