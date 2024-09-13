Woman scammed out of RM12k by fraudster posing as car dealership staff

A woman recently found herself in a heated confrontation at a car dealership after discovering she had been scammed out of RM12,000.

The incident, shared by @bro_wong on TikTok, highlights the growing creativity of scammers who exploit unsuspecting victims with deals that seem legitimate.

ALSO READ: Gov’t pensioner loses over RM1 million to phone scam

In the video, the woman who was scammed can be seen saying, “I have paid the money, I don’t care. I want my car today.”

According to Bro Wong, the woman had been dealing with someone who posed as one of his employees, claiming to be a staff member named Muhammad Zhariff.

She revealed, “He (Muhammad Zhariff) claimed to be working under you.

“I contacted him through the Facebook messenger from your page.”

However, after investigating, Wong confirmed: “I don’t have staff with that name.”

The scammer had convinced the woman to transfer RM12,000 upfront to reserve a vehicle.

He created fake websites and a Facebook page mimicking Wong’s dealership, even stealing content to appear credible.

The payment, however, was made to a personal account, leaving little room for Wong to help.

He warned others, “Always ensure the dealership is legitimate... double-check that it’s being made to the dealership’s official account.”

Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments.

One user called firufauzi questioned: “Why did you pay upfront? There’s no written agreement.”

“Why pay online. I don’t trust this online stuff... whether it’s buying jewellery or a car, I go directly to the store,” Lina wrote.