ONLINE scams are a rampant issue in Malaysia, recording losses amounting to millions of ringgit nationwide every year.

Getting scammed is an upsetting and frustrating experience since it leaves the victims with significantly dwindled funds with no way of getting their money back.

A X post by @amuse_geuele claims she outsmarted scammers who stole RM53 after ordering an item from an Instagram page.

Replying to a comment, the woman said she was “pushed” to purchase the product while the scammer promised her a swift delivery but did not provide a tracking number and proceeded to ignore her messages.

After sending 20 transactions of just RM0.01 sen on Friday (Dec 27), the woman claims that the amount was eventually returned to her after a day.

Netizens questioned her claims, wondering how it was possible to get one’s funds back quickly while others praised her for her smart move into frightening the scammer in returning her money.

On the other hand, users speculated that the scammer probably used their personal account during the fraudulent activity instead of a mule account and theorised that multiple small transactions can alert the bank and potentially have their accounts frozen.