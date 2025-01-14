A mother recently took to social media to express her shock after she was quoted RM400 just to send her kid to school.

In a Threads post by @energy_baz, she shared a screenshot of a conversation between her and the driver.

She first informed the driver that she needed someone to send her child to school from Monday to Friday from January 18.

@energy_baz then added that it was just for one child to which the driver said was possible.

“How much does it cost a month yea? And what kind of vehicle: car or van or bus?” she inquired.

To her surprise, the driver then quoted her RM400 and said that the child would be sent to school by car.

Surprised by the fee, @energy_baz immediately declined and told the driver that the price was out of her budget.

She then captioned her post saying that she was taken aback to be quoted such a fee, before asking netizens on the usual costs for transportation services involving distances of less than 10km.

Her post has since gone viral with more 1,300 comments from netizens with varying views on the matter. Many felt that RM400 was an outrageous price, while a few others defended the charges as it was by car.

“You have to understand, taking kids to and from school, dealing with traffic jams, waiting for them to get into the car—phew, it’s no joke. You barely get to sit at home for long before it’s time to head out to pick them up again. This is using a car, right? RM400 makes total sense, especially if there are many kids and they’re not even attending the same school. Sigh,” commented @siskahaidan.

“To see if the price is reasonable or not, it’s simple... just try using Grab. For a one-way trip of 10km, it’s about RM17 (and that’s outside KL). So, if it’s 30 days a month, that’s RM17 x 30 = RM510. If you exclude weekends, it’s 22 days x RM17 = RM374.

This RM400 is pretty close to Grab’s pricing. Considering it’s for one child and they’re using a car, it’s actually logical. Comfort comes at a price,” said @myhobbynobby.

“In Ampang, Selangor, it’s RM80 per month for a school van. It’s strange that some say RM400 is normal,” said @arifx_77.

