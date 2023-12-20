DESPITE several videos of people wrongly pouring diesel into their petrol cars on social media, this incident still occurs on a regular basis.

The 古城故事多The Best Food & Travel Malacca Facebook group recently published a video of a woman putting diesel into her Proton X50, and many netizens were taken aback.

The post read “It appears that you will have to pump diesel into your X50. Please don’t do that.”

Additionally, the person filming the video, who was in the car behind the woman waiting at the pump, asked, “Is this true?

While many have questioned why the individual recording the incident did not intervene to stop the woman, others were amused, making jokes and speculations about the situation.

“Husband’s car,“ one individual said. “She’s exacting vengeance when her husband returned home late from a night out. He won’t be able to go out tonight.”

While another user joked, “I heard that you can save money by using diesel.”

What do you think happened?