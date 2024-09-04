Woman taken aback after RM17 charge for Indian food

Every month or so, Malaysians are greeted with the news of a restaurant or stall charging a customer a ridiculously high price for their meals.

Recently, a woman was dumbfounded after she was charged RM17 for a simple Indian meal at an eatery located in Subang.

Darshini Raj took to Facebook group, Subang Jaya and USJ Food Discovery to share a photo of the meal she had.

Based on the photo, she had half a serving of rice topped with vegetable gravy, a small portion of fried banana chips, mustard greens and a whole fried fish.

The post very quickly attracted the attention of netizens who were horrified by the RM17 price.

“I was equally shocked with the price,” shared Darshini in the comment section.

One netizen shared that she was once charged RM30 for packing a regular portion of prawn sambal at the same eatery.

Another Facebook user shared that the restaurant is known to be on the expensive side and it depends on what kind of dishes one takes. They also added that the price was the reason they rarely visited the restaurant.

