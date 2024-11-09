A man was recently spotted kicking a Tesla in the parking bay of a Bangsar shopping complex.

The Tesla’s owner took to Facebook to share the vehicle’s dashcam footage catching the random young man in the act.

Ty Tai shared an earlier post on Sunday (Sept 8), now removed at the time of writing, when the incident occurred, showing screenshots from the dashcam that the man was also accompanied by an older man and woman.

In another post, the shopping mall’s security footage showed the three of them picking up their pace after the car was kicked.

However, the man took a detour and returned to the Tesla and spat on it at the vehicles rear area.

Tai later updated that a police report was made on the same day of the incident but the report was not filed as the car did not sustain physical damage.

He also considered taking down his posts if the man issues an apology but netizens advised him against it.

In the aftermath of the post gaining traction, netizens found the young man’s vehicle was allegedly registered under a manufacturing company in Kuala Lumpur.

Many netizens bombarded the company with negative reviews on Google but another company of a similar nature was dragged into the mix and received a barrage of negative comments regarding the incident.