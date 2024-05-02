A mother’s love for her child is an unparalleled treasure, a sentiment so touching and profound that one finds the strength to go to extraordinary lengths to preserve its essence.

In an edited photo, Ismanira Abdul Manaf, the mother of the late Zayn Rayyan Abdul Mattin, extended her heartfelt congratulations to her son on what would have been his kindergarten graduation day.

In the picture, Zayn was decked in a black graduation robe and cap, with Ismanira digitally added beside him, donning a dress and holding a graduation bouquet.

“Congratulations on your graduation, Zayn Rayyan! Mommy is proud of all your accomplishments, big or small.

“I am grateful for the warm invitation from the SK Damansara Damai (2) community to attend their convocation ceremony yesterday. It was a truly memorable experience.

“Mommy couldn’t capture a photo with you like other parents do. Instead, I can only edit it,“ she expressed.

Zayn was reported missing on Dec 5, 2023 and later found deceased in a stream, 200m from his home at Idaman Apartments, Damansara Damai, at 10 pm by residents assisting in the search.

His death has been classified as murder, prompting an ongoing investigation by the police, who have recorded statements from over 200 individuals in connection to the case.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain stated that the team will persist in probing the case and seeking new leads based on all available information.