Gosling to sing live at Oscars

AS expected, Ryan Gosling is officially set to perform “I’m Just Ken” live at the Oscars. This has been confirmed by Variety through its sources.

Traditionally, it is very common for Best Original Song nominees to perform their tunes at the Oscars, with a few exceptions.

For example, during the 89th Academy Awards, the song “City of Stars” from La La Land was nominated for an Oscar. In the film, Gosling performed the song, but during the awards show, it was performed by John Legend.

As such, whether Gosling would agree to singing and performing the song at the Oscars was a big question since both Gosling and the song received the nomination in January. The actor has also been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category.

“It might be too much of a risk to have me do it,” Gosling told Variety for its February cover story. “I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.”

Written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, the former told Variety that if Gosling did not want to perform the song live during the Oscars, they would not do it.

Alongside “I’m Just Ken”, the second song from Barbie that was nominated in the same category is “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas.