Gripping action thriller

Actor Rajinikanth shows just why he is considered a legend

VETTAIYAN, directed by T.J. Gnanavel, presents a gripping story centred on SP Athiyan (Rajinikanth), a specialist battling crime and corruption in Tamil Nadu. The plot is strong, well-supported by a stellar cast and bolstered by action sequences that capitalise on Rajinikanth’s iconic style. At its core, Vettaiyan addresses the ethics of police encounters, questioning the moral implications of a system that bypasses judicial processes. The first half of the movie is incredibly tight, delivering an intense, high-stakes narrative that captivates the audience. The investigation into the murder of Saranya, played brilliantly by Dushara Vijayan, is the heart of the film. Her role, though tragic, is pivotal. Dushara’s portrayal of Saranya adds emotional depth to the plot, making her one of the standout characters. Her performance not only drives the investigation but also leaves a lasting impact, with her final scenes evoking genuine emotions. Characters undercooked Rajinikanth, as expected, dominates the screen. His portrayal of Athiyan, a trigger-happy cop, brings back his signature style of swagger-filled action. The film heavily focuses on his character’s journey as a no-nonsense law enforcer and Rajinikanth’s presence commands attention. His action sequences are as thrilling as ever and his internal moral dilemma offers a nuanced layer to the character. The climax, in particular, is fantastic, with Rajinikanth’s confrontations filled with intensity and emotional weight.

Despite this, the film could have done more with its other key characters. Amitabh Bachchan, who plays Justice Sathyadev, serves as the voice of reason against the glorification of police encounters. However, his role feels underutilised. While his presence adds gravity to the narrative, one cannot help but feel that a collaboration between two of India’s biggest cinematic legends, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, should have resulted in more shared screen time. The film does not fully exploit the potential of these two powerhouse actors working together, which is somewhat disappointing. Fahadh Faasil’s character, Patrick, offers a pleasant surprise. Known for his more serious roles, Fahadh here plays a humorous, charming character who adds a layer of lightheartedness to the otherwise intense storyline. His comedic timing and interactions with Rajinikanth bring much-needed relief to the film’s heavier moments. His role is well-executed, with just enough screen time to shine without overshadowing the main plot.

Rana Daggubati, who plays the villain Natraj, however, feels somewhat weak. His character lacks the complexity needed to be a formidable adversary for Athiyan. While Rana performs well, his character is underwritten, which is unfortunate given his talent. The film could have benefitted from a stronger antagonist to elevate the tension. Manju Warrier as Thara, Athiyan’s wife, does not have much screen time but her performance in the song Manasilaayo has left a lasting impression on audiences. The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is one of the highlights of the film, with Warrier bringing warmth and emotion to the sequence. Anirudh’s work in the background score and the song elevates several scenes, making them more powerful and memorable. Jarring change of direction One of the key themes of Vettaiyan is the glorification of encounter killings, a common trope in Tamil cinema. The film starts by celebrating the fearless cop Athiyan, who does not hesitate to kill in the name of justice. However, the narrative gradually shifts to question this approach, especially through Amitabh’s character. The problem, though, is that the movie spends too much time glorifying Athiyan’s methods before attempting to challenge them.