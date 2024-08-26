THIS November, boogie the night away at the Earth, Wind & Fire Experience live on stage in Kuala Lumpur.

The six-time Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum recording artiste and legendary Earth, Wind & Fire guitarist Al McKay promises an ultimate concert with the Earth, Wind & Fire vibes and Motown golden era funk music.

Featuring the Al McKay Allstars, the only group capable of rendering the music and original feel of Earth, Wind & Fire, the band’s live concert in Mega Star Arena Kuala Lumpur on Nov 12 will be its only stop in Southeast Asia.

The 13-piece band will perform the supergroup’s material in the original keys such as September, Boogie Wonderland, Let’s Groove and many more.

The band has a dynamic lineup featuring three vocalists, two guitarists and a tight rhythm section as befitting a prime funk outfit.

Rounding off the band are two keyboardists and a brass section with trumpet, saxophone and trombone to flesh out the sound.

Over the past three years, the Earth, Wind & Fire Experience has performed in over 30 countries, covering South America, Europe, Africa and Asia.

With numerous sold-out shows worldwide, it has rocked the stages of the biggest festivals, played to thousands of fans, delivering unforgettable performances across the globe.

Ticket pricing ranges from RM298 to RM1,988.