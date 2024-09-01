Guiding stars

THE premiere Asian entertainment platform, WeTV, concluded 2023 with a groundbreaking revelation that is set to redefine the landscape of the idol survival industry – the star-studded mentor lineup for Chuang Asia, an international mega-project idol survival programme.

The programme introduces Jackson Wang as the lead mentor, supported by a distinguished panel including Mike Angelo, Jeff Satur, Ten and Nene Pornnappan.

This mentor ensemble is poised to impart invaluable insights to a pool of aspiring talents, guiding them towards becoming Thailand’s next generation of international idols.

Having garnered positive feedback since its launch, Chuang Asia has attracted a staggering 9,000 applications from both Thailand and beyond.

From this influx, 70 finalists have successfully advanced to the programme’s final round.

The programme promises an unprecedented blend of entertainment and talent development, positioning itself as a beacon for the global debut of Thailand’s first international girl group.

Head of WeTV and Chuang Asia’s lead producer Kaichen Li, emphasises the significance of having great mentors.

These mentors, along with key business partners such as One31 Channel, GMMTV, HaveFun Media, 4Venture, Iconstam and Ryce Entertainment from China, express their commitment to shaping the future of the international artist debut.

Trip.com’s senior product and marketing director, Jedsadapun Chandhakant, underlines the company’s dedication as the presenting sponsor of Chuang Asia.

Positioned at the intersection of breathtaking destinations and cutting-edge digital innovation, Trip.com is enthusiastic about pushing boundaries and fostering creativity, aligning seamlessly with the mentorship vision of Chuang Asia.

The mentors themselves express their eagerness to contribute to the journey of the aspiring talents. Ryce Entertainment’s co-founder, Wang, pledges to share his wealth of experience and guidance.

Angelo brings his unique perspective as an all-round idol, while Satur and Ten leverage their musical expertise to support and instill confidence in the trainees.

The only female mentor Pornnappan, joyfully embraces her role, sharing her experiences to prepare the trainees for the challenges ahead.

With Chuang Asia set to broadcast in February 2024 on WeTV and the One31 channel, supported by Southeast Asian television channels, the programme marks a pivotal moment in the idol survival genre.