Heartfelt ode to love’s many forms

Bittersweet album that celebrates love in its highs, lows and everything in between

MALAYSIAN singer-songwriter Daiyan Trisha’s latest album Lovelorn captures the full spectrum of love with raw sincerity. Over eleven tracks, Daiyan dives deep into the romantic journey, whether that be the dizzying highs of new affection, the crushing lows of heartbreak or the sweet nostalgia of shared memories. But be forewarned: while those with a penchant for love songs might find the album relatable and deeply touching, others may find it a tad sentimental. Nevertheless, Lovelorn is undeniably heartfelt, a celebration of love that is equally tasteful and beautiful.

Heartbreak anthems From the very start, Daiyan showcases her knack for capturing the complexities of romance. My Home Is In Your Arms, the album’s opening track, sets the tone with a warm, intimate melody that feels like a cosy embrace. It is the type of song you would listen to while daydreaming about your partner’s quirks and little imperfections. Daiyan’s lyrics shine here, painting a picture of love that is as endearing as it is quirky. For those who think with their hearts, this track will hit just right – conveying that universal comfort found in a loved one’s embrace. Daiyan delves deep into heartbreak territory with tracks like Everything We Had and Surrender. Everything We Had captures the feelings of doubt and jealousy, while Surrender offers a raw glimpse into the emotional toll of a broken relationship. Daiyan’s strength lies in her ability to convey vulnerability without losing elegance. The lyrics feel painfully honest, as though she is peeling back layers of her own experiences for the listener. These songs are bound to resonate with anyone nursing a broken heart, but they may strike some as overly dramatic. The lyrics walk the fine line between moving and cheesy – though fans of love songs are likely to appreciate Daiyan’s commitment to wearing her heart on her sleeve. However, for those who prefer subtlety in their music, the overly emotional pronouncements of these tracks may feel overwhelming.

Taste of Malaysian flair In a refreshing departure, Daiyan blends Bahasa into her lyrical palette with Pergilah, a track that adds a bit of cultural depth to the album’s theme of love. Sung entirely in Malay, it explores themes of loyalty and hope, with lines that express a willingness to stay by a loved one’s side through life’s uncertainties. The song’s gentle melody complements the lyrics, making it a standout track for listeners looking for something both romantic and grounded. LDR, featuring Naim Daniel, taps into the universal struggle of long-distance relationships. The duet offers a glimpse into the pain of being separated from a loved one and both Daiyan and Naim’s voices blend beautifully to emphasise that longing. These tracks bring a unique touch to the album and serve as a reminder of Daiyan’s roots, adding a layer of authenticity to her storytelling. Not all love stories end in heartbreak and Daiyan explores the beauty of nostalgia and friendship in May and My Sweet Sweet Boys. May reflects on a past relationship with a bittersweet acceptance, chronicling the end of a romance that was once magical. It is reflective and mature, perfectly capturing that sense of lingering love, even when a relationship is over. My Sweet Sweet Boys shifts the focus from romantic love to the sweetness of platonic bonds. It is a light-hearted track that brings a bit of levity to the album, celebrating the friends who stick around and bring joy. The song’s playful nature adds a nice contrast to some of the album’s heavier themes, making it a delightful interlude in Daiyan’s exploration of love.

For dreamers and romantics In Love With You takes the listener back to the heady days of early romance, with lyrics that revel in the thrill of being infatuated. It is a song for the hopeless romantics, the ones who proudly wear their hearts on their sleeves. The track’s bubbly charm is infectious, though it may feel saccharine for those who prefer a more grounded approach to love songs. Lovelorn, on the other hand, is more introspective, exploring the theme of unrequited love with a touch of irony. Daiyan taps into the painful side of being loyal to someone who is not yours to keep, giving voice to anyone who has been friend-zoned or had their feelings unreturned. It is one of the album’s more relatable tracks, balancing heartbreak with a hint of self-awareness. As the album draws to a close, Daiyan delves into darker emotions with Unhappy and The End. In Unhappy, she reflects on a breakup’s impact, capturing the aftermath of love lost with raw honesty. The lyrics convey a mix of longing and anger, illustrating the painful process of letting go. Meanwhile, The End brings the album to a poignant conclusion. It is an acknowledgement of gratitude for shared memories, offering a bittersweet sense of closure. Both tracks might feel heavy for listeners seeking more lighthearted fare, but they resonate with those who have loved deeply and lost just as deeply. It is a melancholic yet fitting end to an album dedicated to exploring love from every angle.