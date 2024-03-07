Highly anticipated action flick promises thrilling ride

AFTER receiving recognition at the 26th Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy, last May before exploding in Hong Kong cinemas, Customs Frontline is now set to thrill audiences in Malaysia beginning this Friday.
Directed by Herman Yau, Customs Frontline is not your typical frontline narrative film but one that highlights the real life hardships, fighting spirit and efficiency of the Hong Kong Customs officers in combating global crime.
Produced by Jason Siu, the film introduces the audience to a taskforce of customs officers through engaging screenwriting by Erica Li and Eric Lee.
Featuring a star-studded lineup, including Jacky Cheung who takes the stage after an eight-year hiatus, alongside Nicholas Tse, Customs Frontline also stars Karena Lam, Yase Liu and a special appearance by Francis Ng.
The film promises non-stop action that will keep you clinging on to the edge of your seats.
New role as action choreographer
Tse, portraying the character Chow Ching-lai, makes his debut as the action choreographer in this film, which took two years to make.
The 43-year-old expressed his excitement about participating in the project not only because he gets to work with Cheung but also because he is fulfilling his long-time dream of performing exciting action scenes.
“As a child, I always imitated Jackie Chan and Donnie Yen. Honestly, if asked, I will continue the tradition of risking myself to perform action scenes in Hong Kong films. That is why I chose to become an action choreographer for the first time in my acting career in Customs Frontline,” Tse shared.
The winner of Best Actor in the 31st Hong Kong Film Awards also wants to continue the spirit and dedication showcased by the late director Benny Chan through the world of Hong Kong cinema, as seen in films like Gen-X Cops, New Police Story, Shaolin and Raging Fire.
The dual roles undertaken by Tse in Customs Frontline is considered extraordinary in terms of the high action drama and the stunts showcased.
Cheung himself described the pairing with Tse and Lam as a great synergy.
“I watched Tse and Lam grow up, and their chemistry is in sync with mine in Customs Frontline,” said the multi-award-winning actor.
Full of non-stop action, Customs Frontline received the full cooperation from the Hong Kong Customs, including obtaining the permission to film at several key locations such as the Hong Kong Customs Headquarters in North Point and the Ngong Shuen Chau Naval Base for added realism.
With its action packed storyline, extreme stunt display and all-star cast, Customs Frontline is set to be the best Hong Kong film audiences will watch this year.
Customs Frontline premieres in Malaysia starting July 5.
IN a media interview, Tse reveals more about his role in the film:
How did you feel after watching the first completed version of the film?
I was delighted to work on this film, as there aren’t many movies focused on customs. Despite the challenges of filming on water with the extensive time, patience and budget involved, I’m thrilled to act alongside Cheung after his eight-year hiatus from the big screen.
How different is debuting as an action choreographer compared to debuting back then as an actor?
As an actor, my job is to focus solely on my role, whereas being an action choreographer involves comprehensive preparation, on-set reconnaissance, props, character action development, fulfilling the director’s requirements and ensuring safety and logistics.
When does the job of an action choreographer begin, and what are the aspects involved?
Having always been involved in action in my previous movies, I knew a lot was required. The toughest part this time was setting the tone with the director, as we aimed to provide a full feast of action sequences involving air, land and water. We had to consider the actors’ abilities to handle the sequences safely while also pushing their limits.
When you presented the action sequences to the actors, were they worried?
Before the shoot, my crew and I would personally try out every sequence and film it on a phone camera to ensure the actors were comfortable or had other interpretations of the scene. This also minimised the budget and reduced the time consumed.
Will you continue to take risks to capture real action scenes when filming?
That’s how I’ve been trained; I believe in pushing actors to their limits with real props such as glass, rather than using green screens. It leads them to deliver more authentic performances.
Cargo scene. How long did it take just for the setup?
It took about seven days to set up the cargo scene, including a trial setup elsewhere for safety. What you’ve seen is a cargo, but behind the scenes, we used up to four sets of 100-ton cranes to lift the cargo and jeep while coordinating explosions off-camera, which made it quite a logistical challenge.
Did you spend a lot of time learning about the customs department and how they work?
Customs department personnel were on set to advise us, especially on practical skills like knot tying near the pier, understanding uniform protocols, and the manuals. Their guidance was crucial for authenticity in our scenes.
How was your experience working with Cheung?
Working with Cheung was a delightful experience. He’s a gentle and flexible person who gives his co-stars ample room to develop their characters before seamlessly blending into the scenes. His natural talent in action sequences and excellent memory made the collaboration smooth and enjoyable.
You wrote the song for Cheung. Why not duet?
I specifically wrote the song with Cheung in mind, including the key and melody to fit his style perfectly. The arrangement includes an acapella introduction to match the melancholic mood of his character in the movie, crafted as a sad rock ballad with my personal touch. It was designed to sound best with Cheung singing alone, tailored specifically to showcase his vocal talents. Do stay till the credits roll to check out the song. Looking forward to seeing everyone in Malaysia next Tuesday!