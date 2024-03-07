Highly anticipated action flick promises thrilling ride

AFTER receiving recognition at the 26th Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy, last May before exploding in Hong Kong cinemas, Customs Frontline is now set to thrill audiences in Malaysia beginning this Friday.

Directed by Herman Yau, Customs Frontline is not your typical frontline narrative film but one that highlights the real life hardships, fighting spirit and efficiency of the Hong Kong Customs officers in combating global crime.

Produced by Jason Siu, the film introduces the audience to a taskforce of customs officers through engaging screenwriting by Erica Li and Eric Lee.

Featuring a star-studded lineup, including Jacky Cheung who takes the stage after an eight-year hiatus, alongside Nicholas Tse, Customs Frontline also stars Karena Lam, Yase Liu and a special appearance by Francis Ng.

The film promises non-stop action that will keep you clinging on to the edge of your seats.

New role as action choreographer

Tse, portraying the character Chow Ching-lai, makes his debut as the action choreographer in this film, which took two years to make.

The 43-year-old expressed his excitement about participating in the project not only because he gets to work with Cheung but also because he is fulfilling his long-time dream of performing exciting action scenes.

“As a child, I always imitated Jackie Chan and Donnie Yen. Honestly, if asked, I will continue the tradition of risking myself to perform action scenes in Hong Kong films. That is why I chose to become an action choreographer for the first time in my acting career in Customs Frontline,” Tse shared.

The winner of Best Actor in the 31st Hong Kong Film Awards also wants to continue the spirit and dedication showcased by the late director Benny Chan through the world of Hong Kong cinema, as seen in films like Gen-X Cops, New Police Story, Shaolin and Raging Fire.

The dual roles undertaken by Tse in Customs Frontline is considered extraordinary in terms of the high action drama and the stunts showcased.

Cheung himself described the pairing with Tse and Lam as a great synergy.

“I watched Tse and Lam grow up, and their chemistry is in sync with mine in Customs Frontline,” said the multi-award-winning actor.

Full of non-stop action, Customs Frontline received the full cooperation from the Hong Kong Customs, including obtaining the permission to film at several key locations such as the Hong Kong Customs Headquarters in North Point and the Ngong Shuen Chau Naval Base for added realism.

With its action packed storyline, extreme stunt display and all-star cast, Customs Frontline is set to be the best Hong Kong film audiences will watch this year.

Customs Frontline premieres in Malaysia starting July 5.