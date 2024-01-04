As a Xerox copy of older games, Rise of the Ronin squanders its own potential

Ronin has several difficulty modes that cater to even newbies to these particular type of action games. – ALL PICS BY SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT

FROM its very first announcement, Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin was haunted by the shadow cast by Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima. It certainly did not help that Team Ninja intentionally leaned into how much their latest game was taking cues from it and other similar games. Now that Ronin is out, we can finally see how it fares against its predecessors and let me just say, this sake is quite lukewarm. Team Ninja’s latest game is both its most ambitious and riskiest project. For the first time in the studio’s lifespan, they have departed from the comforts accorded by the formula of their past games. The self-contained levels and mission design from the Ninja Gaiden and Nioh games are abandoned for an open-world setting in Ronin. The game also goes further by importing the gameplay mechanics not just from Team Ninja’s games, but also highly acclaimed titles by other developers, such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Ghost of Tsushima. On the one hand, Team Ninja does this impeccably but on the other, it shows Ronin’s weakness, which we will cover later.

The dullest of swords As the game has no fixed main character, Rise of the Ronin opens with players creating their custom characters. Yes, plural, as the two playable characters are twins. But thanks to the highly detailed character creator, players can make one of their twins look like a beautiful Japanese actress, while the second twin could look like it is missing a few chromosomes. Called the “Blade Twins”, the two are part of the Veiled Edge, a unit trained to oppose the Tokugawa Shogunate. Players are not given much time with the twins, as Ronin’s tutorial level sends them on an assassination mission that quickly goes wrong. Players will then need to choose one of the two to continue the game with, as the other is critically injured. Who is picked makes no difference, as both twins are blank slates with zero personality and neither of them have actual voiced dialogue in the game. If you are lucky, your Veiled Edge will say one line every seven hours or so in the game’s roughly 50 hours of content. The “silent protagonist” is a famous trope for Japanese games, and it largely works if the supporting cast and story helps elevate the protagonist. That does not happen in Ronin, because everyone that becomes a comrade to the Veiled Edge are equally boring. Through these comrades, the Veiled Edge will need to make choices in how the story plays out, and these decisions form the core of Ronin’s grand narrative, which takes place in mid-19th century Japan. During this period of the Togukawa era, players will find themselves choosing whether to align themselves with the pro-Shogunate or anti-Shogunate faction, and in the midst of the power struggle, there is also the presence of Western forces entering Japan. The choices made will also influence each individual player’s play style, benefiting certain tactics, equipment, combat styles and so on. How the decisions sculpt the direction of the gameplay and story is great, but in order to achieve these micro and macro changes, players still need to endure Ronin’s poorly written side characters to bond with them for the aforementioned perks.