Hours of Rebel Moon

DIRECTOR Zack Snyder has started promoting the film’s extended R-rated director’s cut of his two-part science-fiction epic Rebel Moon even before the film’s PG-13 version release.

For those who are not familiar with the director, Snyder is infamous for his films having two different versions.

The established pattern throughout Snyder’s career is that he will direct films that are too long and edit them down to a semi-watchable length. At a later date, an even longer director’s cut will be released, containing important footages that were missing in the first release of the film.

He did this with 2004’s Dawn of the Dead, 2009’s Watchmen, 2011’s Sucker Punch, 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and, of course, Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Snyder reveals the difference between the two different Rebel Moon versions.

“I’m super proud of the PG-13 version, the broader audience version, because I would say it really satisfies an awesome, timeless, mythological scope,” Snyder said.

“What we’ve done with the other version is fun and subversive because an R-rated sci-fi movie at this scale shouldn’t exist.”

He goes on to claim that the director’s cut, which will stream on Netflix much later, will be more violent as it fleshes out Snyder’s new film universe, with the director’s cut versions being an hour longer.

Synder also revealed that the director’s cuts of both of Rebel Moon’s two parts were planned by Netflix from the beginning.

“This was the first time I had ever been able to make a movie and plan for that,” he said.

“The cut was not me fighting with them like, Okay, you won’t do what I want. Can I at least release it on dvd? It was us going together.”

The only question that arises from Snyder’s promotion of the director’s cut is whether viewers should skip the PG-13 versions and just wait for the streaming platform to air the film’s director’s cut instead.

Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire premieres on Netflix on Dec 22.