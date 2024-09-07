$!Iconic Indonesian band headlines music festival

FANS of Kotak, Ifan Seventeen and Marcello Tahitoe, seize this opportunity to witness these three acts live in Malaysia.
Organised by Unusual Entertainment, the Indonesian Music Festival will take place at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil on Aug 24, 2024, starting at 7pm.
Kotak, formed on Sept 27, 2004, is a rock band comprising vocalist Tantri (Tantri Syalindri Ichlasari), bassist Chua (Swasti Sabdastantri) and guitarist Cella (Mario Marcella). Known for hits such as Pelan-Pelan Saja, Masih Cinta, Tendangan Dari Langit and Aku Yang Tersakiti, Kotak promises an unforgettable experience for festival-goers.
Kotak has received accolades at various music award shows, including the 12th Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) for Best Solo, Duo or Rock Band and Best Rock Album for their album Kotak Kedua. They were also named Best Newcomer Group or Duo at the 2009 Anugerah Planet Muzik and Most Favourite Breakthrough Artist at the 2009 MTV Indonesia Awards.
Fans of Ifan Seventeen’s hit song Kemarin will have the chance to experience his mesmerising voice live. Since 2018, Ifan has embarked on a solo journey, captivating audiences with songs such as Cinta Jangan Disembunyikan, Akujira, Menunggu Kamu, Jaga Selalu Hatimu, Sumpah Ku Mencintaimu, and Hal Terindah.
Also gracing the stage at the Indonesian Music Festival is singer, composer and producer Marcello Tahitoe, 41, known as Ello, who is also the vocalist of rock band Dewa 19 since 2022. Hailing from a family of artistes, Ello has garnered multiple AMI awards, including Best Newcomer (2005), Best Pop Album (2005), Best R&B Production Work (2005), Best Solo Rock Artist (2016, 2019), Best Rock Album (2021) and Best of the Best Album (2021).
Ello’s notable songs include Gak Kayak Mantanmu, Kisah Kita T’lah Usai, Benci Tapi Rindu, Takkan Ada Aku Lagi and Sorry Abis. Before joining Dewa 19, Ello released six studio albums.
Tickets are priced at RM188 to RM488.