$!Iconic Indonesian band headlines music festival

FANS of Kotak, Ifan Seventeen and Marcello Tahitoe, seize this opportunity to witness these three acts live in Malaysia.

Organised by Unusual Entertainment, the Indonesian Music Festival will take place at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil on Aug 24, 2024, starting at 7pm.

Kotak, formed on Sept 27, 2004, is a rock band comprising vocalist Tantri (Tantri Syalindri Ichlasari), bassist Chua (Swasti Sabdastantri) and guitarist Cella (Mario Marcella). Known for hits such as Pelan-Pelan Saja, Masih Cinta, Tendangan Dari Langit and Aku Yang Tersakiti, Kotak promises an unforgettable experience for festival-goers.

Kotak has received accolades at various music award shows, including the 12th Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) for Best Solo, Duo or Rock Band and Best Rock Album for their album Kotak Kedua. They were also named Best Newcomer Group or Duo at the 2009 Anugerah Planet Muzik and Most Favourite Breakthrough Artist at the 2009 MTV Indonesia Awards.