THE Grammy-winning American band Imagine Dragons just announced the Asian leg of its Loom World Tour and Malaysia is a part of the calendar!

The tour will kick off right here in Kuala Lumpur (KL), before heading over to Bangkok, Singapore, Taipei, Hong Kong and Tokyo. Imagine Dragons is set to perform at the National Hockey Stadium on Nov 21, starting 8pm onwards. The band is currently on the American leg of its tour, which began after the drop of its sixth studio album Loom.

Imagine Dragons is an alternative, pop rock band that was behind several radio favourites such as Demons, Radioactive and Believer. The band was also responsible for the official two-chords opening song for Netflix’s hit animated series Arcane, which is based on popular game League of Legends.

In 2018, Imagine Dragons played its first-ever show in Malaysia for its Evolve World Tour at Malawati Stadium, Shah Alam, that kicked off their Asian tour.

The tickets for Imagine Dragons’s Loom World Tour will officially go on sale on Aug 16, starting 11am onwards. Prior to that, the Artiste, Mastercard and Live Nation presale will start on Aug 12, 13, and 15, respectively. Information on the ticket prices will be announced soon.