LAWSUITS are nonexistent in Netflix’s hit Squid Game in 2021 because it is a fictional series and most of the characters are literally killed off.

However, the streaming platform is learning a hard lesson, as the exact opposite exists in real life, with a legal firm in the UK threatening a lawsuit over injuries sustained by contestants while filming Squid Game: The Challenge.

Unlike the series, The Challenge is a reality competition series and contestants on the show are seeking compensation for injuries they allegedly suffered during the reality show, with British personal injury firm Express Solicitors representing them.

“We have sent letters of claim on behalf of contestants injured in this show,” the legal firm’s Chief Executive Officer Daniel Slade said in a statement.

“From what we’ve been told, they pushed the boundaries of safety in the name of entertainment.

“Production companies need to ensure that health and safety standards on its shows don’t leave people at risk of harm.”

The letters of claim, sent to Studio Lambert, the show’s co-producer, are the initial step being taken and the firm says they are gathering further evidence and will then file a lawsuit if necessary.

Right now, the firm represents two contestants who have allegedly suffered hypothermia and nerve damage. The firm is also in communication with other potential claimants.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, when the outlet asked Stephen Lambert, an executive producer on the show, about reports of injuries, he said, “We’re giving away the largest prize in TV competition history. It wasn’t going to be a walk in the park to win US$4.56 million (RM21,340,800)”.