In the spirit of Ramadan

IN a gesture of community spirit, Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur hosted a Majlis Amal Berbuka Puasa for 35 children from Pertubuhan Kebajikan Al-Firdausi, bringing warmth and cheer during the holy month of Ramadan.

The event, part of the hotel’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, aimed to provide a memorable evening for orphans, underprivileged children and those with disabilities.

The children were treated to a lavish Ramadan buffet featuring over 150 dishes, offering them a delightful buka puasa experience alongside hotel staff and representatives from Pertubuhan Kebajikan Al-Firdausi.

To make the evening even more special, the hotel presented them with duit Raya and goodie bags sponsored by Cosway, filled with thoughtful essentials.

“We believe in making a positive impact, especially during Ramadan, by sharing joy and supporting those in need,” said Berjaya Times Square Hotel area general manager Adrian Chung, who emphasised the hotel’s commitment to uplifting the less fortunate.

“It is heartwarming to see the smiles on these children’s faces. CSR is not just a duty but a privilege,” added director of business development & marketing Tricia Loh.

The initiative reflects the true spirit of Ramadan: a time for reflection, generosity and kindness.