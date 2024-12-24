Indonesian band The Lantis captivates Malaysia with Bunga Maaf

INDONESIAN alternative rock band The Lantis has once again captured the hearts of fans with its latest single Bunga Maaf. Known for its chart-topping hit Lampu Merah, which has amassed over 65 million streams on Spotify, The Lantis continues to evolve their sound with a deeply emotional track that resonates across borders.

Since its release, Bunga Maaf has quickly gained traction, earning nearly 5 million streams on Spotify and over 2 million views for its YouTube visualiser. On TikTok, the song’s 30-second clip has sparked creativity, inspiring over 124,000 videos and cementing its viral status.

The song’s popularity has extended beyond Indonesia, with Malaysian listeners embracing it wholeheartedly. As of Dec 17, Bunga Maaf climbed to third on Malaysia’s Top 50 Viral Daily Chart and made its mark on other significant rankings, including 41st on Spotify’s Global Top 50 Viral Daily Chart.

The heartfelt single explores themes of regret and redemption, telling the story of a protagonist yearning for a second chance in a relationship lost to ego. The collaboration with musician and producer Rendy Pandugo marks a turning point for the band.

Co-written and produced by Pandugo, the track features a refined yet vintage arrangement reflecting the maturation of The Lantis’ sound. Band member Giri described the track as simpler than their past songs but still retaining the vintage vibe that defines them.

The song’s poignant message is further conveyed through its visualiser, which depicts the protagonist attempting to apologise by offering flowers to someone they once considered home. The imagery, paired with a nostalgic colour palette, symbolises lingering regret and the pain of living in the past. Ojan, another band member, shared that the visualiser represents more than romantic sorrow, highlighting the universal struggle of navigating relationships built on love and sincerity.

With Bunga Maaf, The Lantis seeks to remind listeners of the importance of reconciliation in all relationships, whether familial, platonic, or romantic. The band looks to complement the single with a live studio session and potentially a music video, inviting fans to immerse themselves in the track’s melancholic yet hopeful tones.

Now available on all major digital platforms, Bunga Maaf is poised to become another milestone in The Lantis’ illustrious musical journey.