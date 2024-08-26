Japanese Zen musician Kanho Yakushiji to perform in KL for Satori tour

FOLLOWING the success of the Blessing world tour 2023 in Kuala Lumpur last October, Japanese Zen monk and musician Kanho Yakushiji is returning to Malaysian shores for a new performance under the theme of Satori.

Satori refers to a profound experience of realisation, perception and understanding, in which he aimed at helping the audiences in finding their own answers through music.

Yakushiji is known for his innovative blend of traditional Zen music with contemporary elements, winning fans over with his unique and soothing musical repertoire. By bringing Zen music beyond its home turf to live music venues, the monk, who sings and plays the guitar, has introduced the music’s essence to inspire and resonate with modern-age listeners worldwide.

Set to take the stage at Zepp Kuala Lumpur on Oct 11 at 8pm, the new concert tour promises an evening of music and enlightenment, as he shares not only his insights on life, but also happiness, aspirations and enlightenment through music.

The performance, aptly titled Satori, corresponds with Yakushiji’s new 10-track album The Enlightenment - Satori, which was released on Aug 16 and explores on self-discovery and future blessings through thrilling pieces of music. He explains that Satori is not just about finding answers, but also achieving a complete liberation of the mind and body.

In recent years, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a severe aftermath on the mental health and wellbeing of people around the world, along with expansive range of psychological impacts brought on by an overabundance of personal and work-related stress, or even wars, has hindered many from encountering a moment of peace and respite. Hence, Yakushiji has chosen the theme Satori, believing that Zen and music can offer individuals an opportunity to engage in inward reflection and discover tranquillity.

For this concert tour, tracks from the album The Enlightenment - Satori will be performed for the first time to local fans, along with other notable songs, including Heart Sutra, Great Compassion Mantra, Shurangama Mantra and Medicine Buddha Mantra. After serenading Kuala Lumpur, Yakushiji will continue his regional musical voyage in Singapore, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Bangkok, Taipei and Macau.

Tickets to Kanho Yakushiji Satori Tour 2024 Live in Kuala Lumpur are priced from RM188 to RM3,888. The concert is presented by Mugen Creations, with Canglo as official promotion partner.