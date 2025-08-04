JAY Park is set to make his return to Kuala Lumpur with his brand-new world tour, 2025 Jay Park World Tour Serenades & Body Rolls. This marks his first world tour in six years; the multi-talented artiste, entrepreneur and founder of AOMG, H1GHR Music, Won Soju and More Vision will bring his signature blend of R&B, hip-hop and performances to fans in Kuala Lumpur. The exciting new world tour will happen on June 14 at Zepp KL.

The tour blends the heartfelt allure of sweet serenades with the captivating rhythm of body rolls, offering fans a diverse and unforgettable musical experience. With his vast performance experience, Park has headlined some of the biggest domestic and international festivals.

His exceptional showmanship elevates his performances, leaving audiences craving more. Known for his high energy, dynamic stage presence and chart-topping hits, Park will deliver a setlist packed with fan favourites, new releases and surprises that will leave the audience in awe.

Park has continued to dominate the global music scene, releasing critically acclaimed albums, collaborating with international artists and solidifying his status as a trailblazer in the industry.

Live Nation members can secure tickets during the exclusive Live Nation pre-sale on April 15, from 11am. Visit their website for free membership sign-up and presale access. Tickets to the public will be available on April 16, from 11am.